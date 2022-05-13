I wouldn’t recognise him – Roy Hodgson yet to meet new Watford boss Rob Edwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I wouldn’t recognise him – Roy Hodgson yet to meet new Watford boss Rob Edwards

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 2:55 pm
Roy Hodgson will leave Watford at the end of the season (Adam Davy/PA)
Roy Hodgson will leave Watford at the end of the season (Adam Davy/PA)

Outgoing Watford boss Roy Hodgson is willing to talk to his replacement Rob Edwards, but will not be making the first move.

Hodgson is retiring at the end of the season and Edwards has already been named as his successor having guided Forest Green to the League Two title.

The 74-year-old, who admits he would not be able to recognise Edwards, says the appointment makes sense and would offer advice, but only if the new boss wants it.

Asked if he had already spoken to Edwards, Hodgson said: “No. Quite frankly I wouldn’t recognise him, I haven’t seen him.

“He doesn’t need to speak to me, his talking is going to be speaking with Gino Pozzo, that is who he needs to be speaking to.

“If he wants to speak to me I will be more than happy to speak to him but I am not going to impose a conversation on him, but if he wants to speak to me and hear anything I am thinking I am more than happy to speak to him but it would have to be an initiative that comes from him.

“I know who he is and what he has done but I haven’t seen him or be able to recognise him.”

When Edwards take the reins in the summer preparing for life in the Championship, Hodgson will be beginning a second attempt at a life of retirement.

The former England, Liverpool and Fulham boss is adamant that there will be no coming back from this decision.

“There is no doubt this feels worse, partly because the team is relegated but also knowing that this retirement will definitely be the serious retirement and I won’t get tempted back again after this stint,” he said.

“I have to come to terms with that and it is only right that I come to terms with it. It has been a fantastic innings that I have had, an incredibly long career and a very pleasurable one, I have enjoyed every moment of it, it is the right moment.

“Having said that I was out there on the grass today coaching a small group of players and I still realise I still quite like that side of the job, but I will have to ween myself off it.

“It’s dangerous to say never because I am relativity fit and healthy, I am not retiring because I couldn’t do it, it’s not that sort of situation but at the same time, next time I will give myself a stern talking to and say, ‘Even if you think you are capable, it is not the right thing to do’. My CV won’t be floating around various clubs, that’s for certain.”

Hodgson is dealing with a “ridiculous” injury list for his side’s final home game of the season against Leicester, with up to 10 players possibly out.

