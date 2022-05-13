Patrick Bamford hoping to return for Leeds’ must-win clash with Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Bamford hoping to return for Leeds’ must-win clash with Brighton

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 3:03 pm
Patrick Bamford is hoping to give Leeds' relegation fight a big boost (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Patrick Bamford is hoping to give Leeds’ relegation fight a big boost (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has not ruled out a return to action for Patrick Bamford in Sunday’s home game against Brighton.

Bamford, plagued by successive injuries this season, has been sidelined since March due to a foot injury, but is hoping to give Leeds’ survival bid a major boost.

Luke Ayling and Dan James are both suspended, but Raphinha and Jack Harrison are available after both were withdrawn due to knocks in the midweek defeat to Chelsea.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the visit to Elland Road.

Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu is making progress with his groin injury but will not be involved.

Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) also remain unavailable.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Struijk, Cooper, Llorente, Hjelde, Firpo, Shackleton, Koch, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, Bate, Klaesson, Cresswell, Greenwood, Kenneh, Gray.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Webster, Duffy, Offiah, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Gross, March, Lallana, Alzate, Leonard, Caicedo, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.

