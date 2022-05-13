Patrick Bamford hoping to return for Leeds’ must-win clash with Brighton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has not ruled out a return to action for Patrick Bamford in Sunday’s home game against Brighton.

Bamford, plagued by successive injuries this season, has been sidelined since March due to a foot injury, but is hoping to give Leeds’ survival bid a major boost.

Luke Ayling and Dan James are both suspended, but Raphinha and Jack Harrison are available after both were withdrawn due to knocks in the midweek defeat to Chelsea.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the visit to Elland Road.

Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu is making progress with his groin injury but will not be involved.

Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) also remain unavailable.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Struijk, Cooper, Llorente, Hjelde, Firpo, Shackleton, Koch, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, Bate, Klaesson, Cresswell, Greenwood, Kenneh, Gray.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Webster, Duffy, Offiah, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Gross, March, Lallana, Alzate, Leonard, Caicedo, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.