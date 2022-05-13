Livingston strengthen with signings of Phillip Cancar and Scott Bitsindou

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston strengthen with signings of Phillip Cancar and Scott Bitsindou

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 4:21 pm
David Martindale has made two new signings (Jane Barlow/PA)
Livingston have stepped up plans for next season by announcing two overseas signings.

David Martindale has brought in 21-year-old Australian defender Phillip Cancar from A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers, who has also played in Croatian football.

Livi have also signed defensive midfielder Scott Bitsindou from Belgian side Lierse. The 26-year-old Congo international came through the Anderlecht youth academy, where he played alongside Lions midfielder Stephane Omeonga.

Both players have signed two-year contracts with the option of a third year.

Martindale, whose team have all but secured seventh place in the cinch Premiership ahead of Sunday’s visit of Hibernian, feels Bitsindou can have a “major impact”.

“Phillip came highly recommended via trusted sources in Australia where he has been playing in the A-League,” he added.

“I have watched a lot of footage of Phillip and spoke to various personnel in the A-League and the feedback has been extremely positive from everyone. He can play left or right centre-back and is versatile in that sense.

“Phillip comes in on a free transfer and I think it’s a fantastic bit of business for the football club. He has just turned 21 and I think he will prove to a be a huge asset for the club in the next couple of years.

“Scott is coming from a market that I hope to be more active in during the forthcoming seasons – a market that I feel there is a lot of value in.

“The calibre of player that we can attract for the finances available at a club our size helps deliver best value for money.”

