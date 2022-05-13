Fran Kirby in contention for FA Cup final after illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fran Kirby in contention for FA Cup final after illness

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 4:39 pm
Fran Kirby is in contention for this weekend’s Women’s FA Cup final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fran Kirby has given Chelsea a welcome boost as boss Emma Hayes declared the England forward will be available for selection for the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City.

A fatigue-related issue has kept Kirby sidelined for both club and country since February, leading to doubts about the 28-year-old’s availability for England for this summer’s European Championship.

Kirby last Sunday missed Chelsea’s coronation as Women’s Super League champions for a third successive season and Hayes revealed the initial plan was to gradually ease her back into training this week.

But a player Hayes describes as a “generational talent” was able to sufficiently come through the drills to the extent that she is now in contention to feature at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea won the Women's Super League for a third successive season last weekend (Adam Davy/PA)
“I don’t want to put any pressure on her because I love that kid and she’s been through a lot, but she’s looked like she hasn’t even been away,” Hayes said.

“She’s looked that good in training and it was nice to see a smile on her face. She’s participated in everything.

“At the beginning of the week she was saying ‘let’s see how it goes’. But she’s said ‘I’m fine’ (every time) and she’s been in training all week so I’m over the moon.”

Kirby was absent for much of the 2019-20 season after being diagnosed with pericarditis, a condition which affects the saclike tissue surrounding the heart, but was instrumental in Chelsea’s treble-winning campaign last year.

She scored 16 times in 20 appearances in all competitions to collect player of the year from the WSL, the Professional Footballers’ Association, the Football Writers’ Association and was in fine fettle in this campaign until her health problems intervened again.

“I think she’s a generational talent,” Hayes added. “Maybe I’m biased because I work with her but rarely have I seen a football player that can do what she does in the way that she finds space, makes decisions and plays with selfless attributes in possession. She’s got eyes in the back of her head.

“She’s a winner, every day she wants to be on a winning team. Trust me, she’s a grumpy one when it isn’t going well, she’ll openly acknowledge that because she wants to win so badly.”

After being asked whether she considers herself a mother figure to the attacker, Hayes, who signed Kirby from Reading seven years ago, added: “I’d say so. I care about her.

“I always think about if it’s my child, what would I want for her? I think there’s been various times in different situations that we’ve had to make decisions together.

“I just want her to be well and happy. She’s in a great place today.”

