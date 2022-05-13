Callum Davidson faced with limited options as he ponders Saints selection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Callum Davidson faced with limited options as he ponders Saints selection

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 4:53 pm
Callum Davidson has some selection posers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson has some selection posers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson claims he has too many injuries and suspension risks to rest as many players as he might like against Hibernian.

Saints take on Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday before battling for cinch Premiership survival in the play-offs.

With the likes of Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon out long term, Davidson will only be able to leave out players that he cannot risk.

“We have quite a few injuries, a few niggles, a few lads near suspension,” he said.

“So this game is important but obviously in the bigger picture not quite as important as the other two coming up. We need to assess the squad, see where we are, and a pick a team to win the game.

“I probably won’t have too many options because we have quite a few injuries so the majority of them will probably play.

“It’s just the ones with little niggles or near suspensions, I have got to make sure everyone is clear of that. If the boys are fit and healthy they will play.

“It’s one of those where you keep going, you keep trying to move forward and progress.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal