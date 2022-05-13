Stephen Robinson hails injury-hit St Mirren’s progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Robinson hails injury-hit St Mirren’s progress

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 5:17 pm
Stephen Robinson’s side have been hit by injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stephen Robinson’s side have been hit by injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has praised his players for making progress on the park battling through injury problems.

Robinson’s side have secured three consecutive clean sheets and are looking to retain eighth place in the cinch Premiership when they travel to Aberdeen on Sunday.

Saints have been without the likes of Charles Dunne, Matt Millar, Jordan Jones and Connor Ronan in recent weeks and others have been playing through the pain barrier.

Robinson told St Mirren TV: “We have to try and finish eighth, which would be one of the better finishes for the club for a while, and then build for next season again.

“We have real limited numbers so credit to the boys that are playing with injuries. There are players who are sitting on the bench, like Eamonn Brophy, Alan Power and Richard Tait, who are really struggling with injections. So that’s credit to them.

“With our limited numbers, I think we have done well. We have kept clean sheets and we look a lot more organised, but we need to that little bit of invention and quality, and we will do that over the summer as well.”

