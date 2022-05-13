David Gray keen for Hibernian to end season on a high for their supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Gray keen for Hibernian to end season on a high for their supporters

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 6:05 pm
David Gray is looking for a response (Jeff Holmes/PA)
David Gray is looking for a response (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray has told the players they must show a reaction to their midweek defeat and give their home fans something to smile about before the summer.

Hibs lost 3-1 at bottom side Dundee on Tuesday and go into Sunday’s final game of the season against St Johnstone in ninth place in the cinch Premiership.

Gray told Hibs TV: “It’s pretty simple for me, to be honest – we need a reaction from the result on Tuesday night.

“We have got one opportunity before the end of the season to try and restore a bit of pride and also give the supporters a little bit of something to shout about and something to support and make sure we perform better than we did.

“It’s been a hugely frustrating season for everyone and I’m sure the fans, rightly so, are very frustrated. We all are, no-one is shying away from that.

“But in football you have an opportunity pretty quickly to make amends.

“An opportunity comes for us, it’s a home game and the fans will be there in their numbers as always and it’s really important for us to do everything we possibly can to end the season as well as we possibly can.

“There is no such thing as a nothing game and it’s an opportunity to try and make amends for what has been a very disappointing season.”

