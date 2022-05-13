Fond farewells for Livingston as players head for exit By Press Association May 13, 2022, 6:59 pm Jack McMillan, right, is leaving Livi (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Livingston could hand some farewell appearances to players against Dundee after all but securing seventh place in the cinch Premiership. Jack McMillan and Alan Forrest are set to play their last games for the club while Odin Bailey, Caleb Chukwuemeka, Adam Lewis and Sebastian Soto will conclude their loan spells. Bruce Anderson is still out with an ankle problem, while James Penrice and Tom Parkes are absent following surgery. Dundee could field some more young players after their relegation was confirmed in midweek. Josh Mulligan netted his first league goal in Tuesday’s win over Hibernian while Finlay Robertson could get game time. Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, defender Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remain sidelined. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Livingston stay above St Mirren after goalless draw Dundee remain without Adam Legzdins for Hibernian game Title heading back to Celtic Park – Scottish Premiership talking points St Mirren missing loanees Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones against Dundee