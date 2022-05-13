Ryan Porteous doubtful as Hibernian host St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is struggling with illness ahead of Sunday’s visit of St Johnstone.

Two unnamed players are also doubts because of knocks ahead of the final cinch Premiership game of the season.

Paul Hanlon, Scott Allan, Chris Cadden, Drey Wright, Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis all remain absent.

Saints have several players struggling with niggles and they will be rested ahead of the play-off final.

Callum Davidson will also leave out any player who is at risk of getting a suspension.

Craig Bryson (ankle), Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee) are long-term absentees.