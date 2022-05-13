Aguero gets statue and Khan calls it a day – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 13.

Football

Sergio Aguero’s Manchester City statue was unveiled.

Ten years since his famous goal.

Of course 🤣 https://t.co/unAsEYURir — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 13, 2022

One of the most iconic moments in the @premierleague history. Happy 93:20 day 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/soBNBXAFzN — Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) May 13, 2022

Micah Richards had a laugh.

Peter Crouch had better things to do on a Thursday night.

North London derby ? Nah We are rolling out of @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/roRWgSheEC — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 12, 2022

Jose Mourinho took a knock in training.

Cricket

What a moment for Indian badminton.

What a moment for Indian Badminton! 👏🏻 🏸 Congratulations to the team for winning over Malaysia and entering the semifinals of the #ThomasCup, assuring 🇮🇳 a medal! Well done Srikanth, Prannoy, Chirag, Satwiksairaj & Lakshya. pic.twitter.com/9OlFhBBMLO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 13, 2022

Pat Cummins went home.

Boxing

Amir Khan retired.

It’s time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years. I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me. pic.twitter.com/VTk0oxVjp2 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 13, 2022

Really happy both Kell and Amir called it after their fight now. Both had unbelievable careers and get out at the right time before boxing takes more from them. — anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) May 13, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor flexed his muscles.

Athletics

Dina was ready.