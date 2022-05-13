Emma Hayes hails Todd Boehly as ‘perfect fit’ for Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Hayes hails Todd Boehly as ‘perfect fit’ for Chelsea

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 9:11 pm
Prospective Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, pictured, met with Emma Hayes on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)
Emma Hayes described prospective new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly as the “perfect fit” at the Blues after having lunch with the US magnate on Friday.

Hayes leads her Chelsea side into the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, hoping to complete a domestic double having already sealed the Women’s Super League title.

For the first time the Chelsea boss met with Boehly, who 24 hours earlier spoke to her male counterpart Thomas Tuchel, at the club’s Cobham training base and she came away with a favourable impression.

“I had lunch with Todd,” Hayes said in her press conference to preview the City clash. “He’s watched the girls train. I had a really lovely couple of hours with him.

“He was absolutely delightful, really passionate. He’s just a normal, down-to-earth guy who’s really passionate about Chelsea. He loves Chelsea. He’s ambitious, as we are, so it’s a perfect fit.

“I saw him at one of the games he went to at Stamford Bridge but he was upstairs and I was downstairs.”

Eldridge Industries founder and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly is set to hold the most influence in the consortium that will buy Chelsea for £4.25billion from Roman Abramovich.

Clearlake Capital co-founder Behdad Eghbali will work closely with Boehly and will be understood to take an active role in major financial decisions. California-based Clearlake is expected to take on the majority shareholding in the Boehly consortium.

