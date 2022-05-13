Ibrahima Konate pinching himself after ‘exceptional’ debut season for Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ibrahima Konate pinching himself after ‘exceptional’ debut season for Liverpool

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 10:33 pm
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has played a significant role in his maiden season at the club (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has played a significant role in his maiden season at the club (Adam Davy/PA)

Ibrahima Konate admits he could never have imagined the possibility of playing a part in making history with Liverpool – and certainly not so rapidly.

Since arriving last summer from RB Leipzig for £36million, the 22-year-old has quickly established himself as a more-than-reliable central-defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk.

The Frenchman has started six of the last seven Champions League matches, scored the crucial opening goal against Manchester City in last month’s FA Cup semi-final and is set to be named in the side at Wembley again when they face Chelsea in the final.

“Never at any moment in my life could I have imagined this,” said Konate, who won the Carabao Cup within seven months of arriving and could still end his first season with a quadruple.

“I knew I was joining a very big club, a club that has set out to win things, titles and trophies, but this season has been exceptional.

“It’s a historic one for the club and it’s hard to put into words. It’s super exciting to be a part of.

“My expectation was to come here and work. The club has a very strong work ethic.

“Of course I’m very happy to be playing in these big matches which are coming up so frequently.

“The manager has placed a lot of trust in me and I’m very happy about that. The thing now is to continue putting in good performances and hopefully get the wins.”

Virgil van Dijk, centre, and Ibrahima Konate, right
Virgil van Dijk, centre, and Ibrahima Konate, right, are a formidable centre-back pairing (Peter Byrne/PA)

Konate has benefited from learning alongside Van Dijk and he acknowledges the role the Holland captain has played in his development.

“Virgil? Yeah he gives me some advice for big games,” Konate added.

“But he also has this quality where we have this great relationship and he allows me to decide in each match, to make decisions.

“He lets me play to my own qualities, and I think that is a very good aspect of his leadership.

“But I think it’s the whole team who defend, to be honest. It’s not just the back four. The midfield and even the attackers, they all have a role to play in allowing us to do what we do.

“We can only defend with that level of support from up front.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal