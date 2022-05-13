Roy Hodgson believes Brendan Rodgers could be next England manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roy Hodgson believes Brendan Rodgers could be next England manager

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 10:33 pm Updated: May 14, 2022, 1:07 am
Roy Hodgson has backed Brendan Rodgers to be the next England manager (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Watford boss Roy Hodgson has said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is a potential future England manager.

Rodgers, who takes his Foxes side to Vicarage Road on Sunday, has impressed with his work at the King Power Stadium, registering back-to-back top-six finishes in the last two years and winning last season’s FA Cup, which built on the excellent work he did at Celtic.

And when Gareth Southgate, who is under contract until the end of 2024, moves on, former Three Lions boss Hodgson says the Northern Irishman could be the man to take the job on.

The 74-year-old, who managed England between 2012 and 2016, said: “Yes, why not? The fact is he is a very good manager. His record is excellent and he has done it at big clubs.

“Places where it is not easy to work. He did at Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester, taking over a team in recent years who have shown themselves to be among the elite. He has kept them elite and done extremely well.

“Why not? The fact is we are blessed in this country, there are a lot of good managers and good coaches. On the day when Gareth Southgate decides to call it a day or move on, I don’t think there will be any shortage of candidates for taking the job on.

“I certainly wouldn’t be one to dismiss Brendan’s chances in any way. Whether or not he would want to do it is another matter. But of course he has the capability and CV, so who knows?”

