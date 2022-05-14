Jesse Marsch and Leeds gear up for ‘defining moment’ against Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jesse Marsch and Leeds gear up for ‘defining moment’ against Brighton

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 9:01 am
Head coach Jesse Marsch has two games left to keep Leeds in the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)
Head coach Jesse Marsch has two games left to keep Leeds in the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch is preparing his players for “the defining moment in the season” at Elland Road on Sunday against Brighton.

Three straight defeats have left Leeds staring at relegation and victory could lift them back out of the Premier League’s bottom three with one game to play.

Marsch took on a fight for survival when he replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February and when asked if it was Leeds’ biggest game in years, he said: “I haven’t been here. It’s hard for me to reflect on that so well.

“I watched the documentary (Take Us Home: Leeds United) before I came and I saw some of the important matches in that (2019-20) season.

“But we obviously know that we need to win. Is it a must-win? No, but three points is massive and a minimum of one.

“We have to find a way to turn the momentum. We have two matches and this match can be the defining moment in the season, for sure.”

Leeds have recently buckled under the pressure, conceding early goals and having a man sent off in both of their previous two matches, which ended in respective 2-1 and 3-0 defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Marsch said he had discussed the costly dismissals of Luke Ayling at Arsenal and Dan James in midweek against Chelsea – both straight red cards for reckless challenges – with his players.

“Whether it’s discipline or the pressure of the moment or that the players want to achieve so badly – it’s a combination of things,” he said.

“So certainly we know going into these last two matches we can’t afford to pick up any more red cards.”

Marsch insisted the early exits of Ayling and James were not borne out of dressing room discord or ill-discipline.

Dan James, centre left, is shown a straight red card during Leeds' midweek defeat to Chelsea
Dan James, centre left, is shown a straight red card during Leeds’ midweek defeat to Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s not am I in control, it’s are we united and we’re totally unified,” he said.

“The yellow cards and fouls are not a reflection of a lack of discipline, they reflect a desire on the pitch.

“Of course, we know the two red cards crossed the line and that hurt us ultimately, but we’re aggressive and we want to go after the opponent.”

Marsch also insisted his players were not being “over-motivated” by him or his coaching staff.

He said: “Even the last team talk I gave before the Chelsea match was calm. I’ve tried to have my finger on the pulse of what the team needs at all moments.”

Relegation rivals Burnley, level on points with Leeds but with a game in hand and a vastly superior goal difference, kick off at Tottenham two hours before Marsch’s side on Sunday.

The 44-year-old American added: “We feel like we have to win the match regardless of Burnley’s result.

“They have a match to play as well on Thursday (at Aston Villa), so the most points we can pick up in this match will help our situation. Our focus is solely on winning the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal