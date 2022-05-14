Bruno Lage admits he is planning Wolves rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Bruno Lage admits he is planning Wolves rebuild

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 9:02 am
Bruno Lage is planning an overhaul of Wolves’ squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Wolves boss Bruno Lage is already planning an overhaul of his squad this summer which he believes is essential if his side are to repeat their push for European qualification next season.

Lage’s men head into the final week of the season likely to have to settle for seventh place, and with a major question-mark hanging over the future of Ruben Neves amid links to Barcelona.

Sunday’s Premier League clash with already-relegated Norwich could prove Neves’ last appearance at Molineux while a number of other major moves are likely at the club over the coming months.

Lage, who is preparing to return to the dugout after a spell out with coronavirus, said: “We have the top six and West Ham in front of us and we can see some of those teams are preparing big budgets and big transfers to improve their game.

“If we want to continue at this level we need to rebuild and build a strong team, and change a little bit the philosophy of the way we play.

“The hard task for me is to identify which group will stay here, which players will go, and to rebuild the next Wolves team. It is going to be a hard task because we need to find the right players at the right price.”

Romain Saiss, another player set to leave this summer, will miss out against the Canaries with a foot injury, while Daniel Podence, Nelson Semedo and Max Kilman are also still unavailable.

After the midweek mauling by Manchester City, Lage has stressed the importance of his side finishing the season on a positive note in order to instil confidence in supporters that their stellar early season form was no aberration.

“I prefer to finish (the season) with the feeling that we can do more,” added Lage. “The first two-thirds were amazing and we challenged ourselves since February and are just not happy with what we did.

“We got everyone to talk about Wolves to fight for the Champions League, and at the end of March to fight for (Europe), and now we need to end the season in the best way.

“I don’t want to make any memories of the season at the moment. I want to put all our energy and focus on this game – we have points in front of us and I want us to finish the season with the right image.”

