David Gray happy to learn from Hibernian experience

David Gray believes his eventful first season in coaching will be a hugely beneficial experience – even if he cannot say he is enjoying it.

The former Hibernian captain retired from playing last summer and was handed a role as first-team coach under Jack Ross.

Less than 12 months later he is in his second stint as caretaker manager following Shaun Maloney’s brief spell in charge, and Gray even took the reins for the Premier Sports Cup final.

The 34-year-old will reflect on his roller coaster ride in the summer, but his only concern is trying to end the cinch Premiership season against St Johnstone on Sunday with Hibernian’s third league win of 2022.

When asked about his current caretaker spell, Gray told Hibs TV: “Enjoyed is probably not the right word to use.

“It’s probably something that, when it’s all done and dusted and I get time to reflect and look back on it, I will have learned a lot in a short period of time, which selfishly for me will be very beneficial moving forward.

“I have had to learn quickly and I have been in a fortunate position to be able to learn from two different managers, which is not a great situation to be in, but both times have been different and I have learned a lot.

“But at the moment it’s not a feeling of enjoyment at all, it’s about a job to do between now and the end of the season and that’s the only way I am looking at it at the moment – to try to end the season as well as we can.”