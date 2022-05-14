Thomas Frank proud Brentford not just ‘hanging in there’ in Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Thomas Frank proud Brentford not just ‘hanging in there’ in Premier League

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 10:03 am
Thomas Frank believes Brentford deserved even more from their first Premier League season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Thomas Frank believes Brentford deserved even more from their first Premier League season (Joe Giddens/PA)

Thomas Frank is proud Brentford have been able to secure their top-flight status with room to spare but feels they deserve even more to show from their first Premier League season.

Frank also says he does not believe in ‘second-season syndrome’ as Brentford look to avoid the struggles some clubs have had in trying to stay up in successive seasons following promotion.

The Bees were assured of another year of Premier League football in midweek after Leeds were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea, and they could yet finish in the top half of the table as they prepare to face relegation-battling Everton in their penultimate match.

It has been an impressive campaign for Frank and the club following their promotion from the Championship last summer, and the manager believes it could have been ever better.

“The thing I’m most proud of is that we are not crawling over the line and just hanging in there,” Frank said.

“But I think it’s in every aspect you measure, if you ask any other football person to analyse our performance, over the course of the season they would absolutely say fair and square that Brentford are in the Premier League.

“All numbers, stats and so on, we probably deserved even more than we have this season.”

Frank also shrugged off talk about ‘second-season syndrome’ where clubs who have survived their first year in the top flight subsequently struggle, as the likes of Huddersfield and Sheffield United have done in recent years.

The Dane knows Brentford could still get relegated next season but insists that is because of the strength of the Premier League rather than any ‘narrative’.

“I don’t believe in it (second-season syndrome) and I think it’s a narrative that has been created for various different reasons, because obviously there are some clubs who get relegated in the second season so that’s why that narrative has been created,” the Bees manager said.

“But (I have) the biggest respect. I completely respect and understand that next year we can get relegated because the margins between position number 20 and position number seven is really really small, so I massively respect that.

“But why shouldn’t we be able to produce that again? Of course if we are selling five players and not buying anyone that makes it more difficult but if we are keeping the squad, which is the aim, and adding a few players?

“I can’t see why we shouldn’t have a good season next season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal