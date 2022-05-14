Philippe Coutinho determined to take Aston Villa into Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Philippe Coutinho determined to take Aston Villa into Europe

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 1:53 pm
Philippe Coutinho has signed a four-year deal at Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA).
Philippe Coutinho has targeted a return to Europe with Aston Villa after his £17million signing.

The 29-year-old has completed a permanent move from Barcelona, having initially joined on loan in January.

He penned a four-year deal ahead of Sunday’s visit of Crystal Palace, with Villa 12th in the Premier League.

They have not played in Europe since 2010 – a Europa League play-off defeat to Rapid Vienna – but Coutinho is eyeing a comeback.

“We can do better than we did this year and we want to achieve things like getting into Europe. I believe so much in the squad and the work the staff is doing,” he told the club’s official site.

“I believe that’s where we have to be, playing in European games. That’s what we will work hard for.

“I feel happy in the club. It’s been a good start and I want to achieve good things with the club.

“I’m already looking forward to the next year. I believe so much in the squad and the club, and we can achieve good things next year.

“He (manager Steven Gerrard) believes in me. We’ve known each other for a long time and I felt very welcome from him and his staff when I arrived here.

“He’s a great manager, for sure. I’m happy to be managed by him and his staff. His ambitions are high and I believe in the same things he believes in. I want to work hard to achieve these things.

“It’s a top club and I always felt welcome when I arrived here, from everyone, so for me today is a happy day.

“I felt very welcome from the fans, from my team-mates and from the staff. Like I said, it’s a great club and we want to achieve big things.

“I believe so much in this club and that’s why I signed here. I’m very, very happy.”

