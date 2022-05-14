Mark McGhee and assistant Simon Rusk to depart relegated Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark McGhee and assistant Simon Rusk to depart relegated Dundee

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 2:53 pm
Simon Rusk and Mark McGhee will leave Dundee (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee have begun the search for a new manager after announcing they will not be renewing the contract of Mark McGhee following their relegation from the cinch Premiership.

The 64-year-old took over in February on a short-term deal until the end of the season after the sacking of James McPake.

However, McGhee has overseen only one victory in his 13 matches in charge, with the team’s demotion to the Championship confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Assistant manager Simon Rusk will also leave Dens Park to take on a role at the English Football Association.

McGhee admitted Dundee need a younger manager to lead their bid to return to the Premiership next season.

“When we took the job we had a real belief that we could stay in the division and we are disappointed that we did not achieve that target,” he told the Dundee website.

“My role at the club was that of a manager with Simon working as the coach alongside me. The Championship is a division that I feel is suited to a younger coach, one with energy, that is what the players deserve. I’m not sure my role is relevant in that environment.

“I would also like to thank (managing director) John (Nelms) for the opportunity, the players and staff for their commitment and the fans for their support during my time in charge. I wish the club every success in the future.”

Dundee complete their Premiership campaign away to Livingston on Sunday.

