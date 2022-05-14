Hearts boss Robbie Neilson upbeat over Liam Boyce’s Scottish Cup final hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson upbeat over Liam Boyce’s Scottish Cup final hopes

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 3:31 pm
Hearts’ Liam Boyce went off injured against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson is hopeful a groin problem will not keep Hearts top-scorer Liam Boyce out of next weekend’s Scottish Cup final.

The Northern Irish striker was forced off just 12 minutes into Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Rangers in their final cinch Premiership match of the season.

The two teams meet again next weekend at Hampden and Neilson is optimistic the issue will not rule Boyce out.

“It was just a tight groin,” said the Hearts manager. “He thinks it’s just a tightness. That’s all it is.

“As soon as there was any issue we just got him off. There’s no point in taking any risks. It will just be dependent on the next day or two if it is just a tightness.”

Neilson was disappointed to see his team finish off a positive league campaign with a defeat.

“I thought it was one of those games with an end-of-season feel about it,” he said. “Rangers made loads of changes, we made a lot of changes as well. There was no real intensity to the game to be honest with you. That was the disappointment for us.

“Yes, we’re trying to get guys as fit as we can get them for next week, but there are two sides of it. There’s disappointment about the performance, but also we kind of expected it a little bit with the rustiness of some of them coming back into the game.

“When you play for Hearts and you’re playing one of the Old Firm at Tynecastle you need to be up for it. There were periods of the game when we weren’t aggressive enough.

“We didn’t get the press on and allowed them to play through. Because we made a number of changes, putting guys in who hadn’t played together, you get that sometimes.”

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was delighted with the way his side performed, despite making 10 changes and leaving out all his main men ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

“It was very pleasing,” he told Rangers TV. “It was the last game before two finals, so I decided to change the team and give players some rest.

“I was really impressed by the win and the way we played. You couldn’t see the changes we had made, especially with so many youngsters on the pitch. I think they performed really well. We dominated against a very good side with a very young team. I’m very proud.”

Teenager Cole McKinnon came off the bench to seal the win with a goal on his debut.

“It was great to see Cole in the first team,” said Van Bronckhorst. “I’m really pleased for him with this special moment.”

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s Europa League final, Van Bronckhorst added: “It’s going to be amazing, a fantastic occasion. We will bring as many supporters as we can. We have to enjoy the occasion but make it a memorable night in Seville.”

