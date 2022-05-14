Steve Cooper believes Notts Forest’s victory should have been more emphatic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cooper believes Notts Forest’s victory should have been more emphatic

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 6:41 pm
Steve Cooper was delighted with his side’s showing in the play-off first leg (Scott Wilson/PA)
Steve Cooper was delighted with his side's showing in the play-off first leg (Scott Wilson/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper admits his side could have had more goals to put the tie to bed in their narrow 2-1 win at Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Bramall Lane.

The opener came in the 10th minute when Jack Colback latched onto a rebound and finished from close range after Wes Foderingham made a brilliant save from point-blank range from Philip Zinckernagel’s initial effort.

Joe Lolley capitalised on some lazy possession from John Egan on the last line of defence before he squared to Johnson who finished emphatically.

Forest had chances to make it three or four but the hosts got a goal back in stoppage time when Sander Berge nodded into an empty net after keeper Brice Samba failed to deal with a corner to set up a thriller back at the City Ground.

Despite thinking his side should have more to show for their performance, Cooper was delighted with his side’s performance.

He said: “We could have kept a clean sheet, we could have had more goals but this is football, this is the play-offs.

“I loved our first-half performance, we were dominant and I am really impressed and have been with our mentality and approach to the game.

“We’ve created more chances than the one goal.

“We got the second and it is disappointing to concede at the end but that’s the tension and the randomness of the play-offs so I’m really pleased.

“To come to a place like this and take the lead into the home tie of the second leg is nothing to be disappointed or negative about.”

Johnson scored his 18th goal of the season with his strike in the 71st minute, in another performance which pleased the Forest boss but was quick to laud the whole dressing room.

He added: “If you have a look at his (Johnson) goals, there’s a lot of concise decision making in how he finishes because he does do that well and he deserved his goal.

“We don’t do anything as individuals, we’re not interested in anything that’s about self, it’s about us together.”

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom thinks Berge’s late strike in the tie is crucial heading into the second leg.

He said: “It’s half-time, there’s still loads to go but I think you could see the body language of everyone, connected with Forest more, we’re not going to come off the pitch happy that we got beat but it certainly changed the mood.

“Hopefully it proves to be a pivotal moment.

“I thought we started well, there was still good moments in the first half but every time we lost the ball they were a threat on the counter.

“We had to be better second half, which we were but we couldn’t break them down, they defended the box very well but one goal then would change the tie, it didn’t happen so we have to take the one we got at the end.

Before the opener, Berge was pulled down in the penalty area and Heckingbottom thought his side should have been awarded a spot kick.

He said: “They must see that.

“Forest have only given one penalty away from dragging players down in the box, yet they do it every game.”

