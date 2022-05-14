Thomas Tuchel: Season-defining week ahead for Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Tuchel: Season-defining week ahead for Chelsea

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 10:25 pm
Thomas Tuchel (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Tuchel (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea face a season-defining week after a second cup final defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the same season.

Kostas Tsimikas’ nerveless spot-kick sealed a 6-5 penalties FA Cup triumph for the Reds, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount missing for Chelsea.

The Blues were left to suffer yet more shoot-out misery, after the 11-10 Carabao Cup final loss to Jurgen Klopp’s men in February.

Chelsea will host Leicester and Watford next week to close their Premier League season, with the Blues yet to tie up their third-place finish.

Tuchel has handed the Chelsea squad two days off now to recover – and refocus minds ahead of a crucial end to a punishing campaign.

Asked to judge Chelsea’s season, Tuchel replied: “It heavily depends on what we do in the next two games and where we end up.

“Then I will give my honest opinion.

“We’ve reached consecutive domestic finals, and the FA Cup final two years in a row.

“I will never promise victories there, but we will always give input, heart, passion, commitment, and we will always live up to our fullest, to have no regrets. So we will not stop doing it.

“It will be difficult to pick the players up now, harder after defeat, but not impossible.

“And maybe the best way about it is to be honest, we have now two days off and we need to prepare.

“The season is not finished, because we have goals to reach in Premier League.

“This is sometimes hard, sometimes it’s good, but it is what it is.

“Life goes on and it will go on latest next Thursday, and you’re in the middle of things at Stamford Bridge.

“We have still things to play for but it will be a bit harder than coming back there with a trophy and the confidence of a big win.”

Timo Werner remained an unused replacement on the bench amid Chelsea’s frustrating defeat, but Tuchel revealed afterwards the German picked up a hamstring issue in the warm-up.

Kai Havertz had failed a last-minute fitness test on a hamstring twinge too, leaving the Blues shy of forward-line options.

Real Madrid v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Kai Havertz was not fit to play (PA)

Substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek was replaced at the tail-end of extra-time with penalties looming, with Tuchel confirming the midfielder was not injured – instead withdrawn in favour of Ross Barkley’s superior spot-kick acumen.

“Kai did not train yesterday with hamstring problems,” said Tuchel.

“He thought if he trained he would injure himself. We tried everything and even did a last test on the morning of the match but it did not work.

“Timo felt uncomfortable during warm-up and said he could not play, with a hamstring issue as well.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) was withdrawn with the shoot-out in mind (PA)

“With less options today, it was clear in some moments we would suffer.

“Everybody’s in pain, there’s no way you escape this game without pain.

“Mateo Kovacic even played with an ankle I didn’t even think you could fit into a shoe.

“Ruben was not injured, he doesn’t have a good history statistically in penalties, and Ross (has), so that was the decision.”

