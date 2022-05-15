Aberdeen draw with St Mirren in Andrew Considine’s final game of 18-year spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen draw with St Mirren in Andrew Considine’s final game of 18-year spell

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 2:05 pm
Andrew Considine’s Aberdeen career has come to an end (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen and St Mirren played out a dreary end-of-season draw in the cinch Premiership as the curtain came down on Andrew Considine’s lengthy Dons career.

The defender was given a guard of honour and the captain’s armband as he led Aberdeen out, 18 years to the day since his debut for the club.

But his swansong was cut short through injury shortly after the interval, with the entirety of Pittodrie rising to applaud the departing veteran.

The home side started brightly, with Lewis Ferguson influential in their early play.

The Scotland midfielder fired a left-footed shot over the crossbar in the early stages after a strong run from Ross McCrorie down the right created the chance.

Soon after, this time on his right foot, Ferguson had another effort after a St Mirren clearance fell to him, but goalkeeper Jak Alnwick tipped the effort over the crossbar.

From the resultant corner, Considine saw a low shot blocked.

St Mirren’s best opening of the first half fell to defender Marcus Fraser, but his header from a Scott Tanser free-kick was easily held by Joe Lewis.

Ferguson was again in the thick of the action for the home side just after the half-hour when he exchanged passes with Marley Watkins before firing over the crossbar.

Connor Barron saw a low shot pushed round the post by Alnwick before McCrorie had the ball in the net from the resultant corner, but the effort was ruled out off for a handball.

The Dons were awarded a spot-kick on the stroke of half-time when Connor McCarthy was deemed by referee Don Robertson to have handled a David Bates back post header, but the decision was overruled after consultation with the assistant, much to the chagrin of the home side.

After Considine made way, Buddies defender Richard Tait would also be forced off through injury moments later, and the second half never really got going.

Veteran Dons winger Jonny Hayes stung the palms of Alnwick with a fierce drive in a rare effort at goal, but Vicente Besuijen was unable to react to turn home the loose ball.

The flow was broken up by a number of substitutions, including the introduction of Dons youngster Liam Harvey.

Harvey saw a back-post header saved by Alnwick with five minute remaining, after a cross from fellow sub Matty Kennedy.

That sparked a flurry of activity in front of the St Mirren goal with Declan Gallagher, who had replaced Considine, also seeing a header turned behind, but ultimately the game was destined to end goalless.

