Home Sport

Huddersfield could welcome Levi Colwill back to line-up for Luton second leg

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 2:21 pm
Huddersfield’s Levi Colwill will hope to return to action against Luton on Monday evening (Mike Egerton/PA)
Huddersfield’s Levi Colwill will hope to return to action against Luton on Monday evening (Mike Egerton/PA)

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan has decisions to make ahead of Monday night’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg with Luton.

Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill was an unused substitute for Friday’s 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road after missing training earlier in the week through illness, with Naby Sarr deputising, and he will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Fellow defender Ollie Turton limped off at the break at Luton and was replaced by Pipa. The Spaniard was instrumental in an improved display after the break and will hope to have done enough to start.

Lewis O’Brien started at Luton on his return from a hip injury and Sorba Thomas was used as a late substitute after his knee problem, but neither Matty Pearson nor Josh Koroma made the squad.

Luton manager Nathan Jones has recalled attacker Josh Neufville from his loan spell at National League Yeovil ahead of the second leg.

With top-scorer Elijah Adebayo still a doubt with a hamstring injury, Jones has drafted the academy graduate back in as cover for Cameron Jerome, Danny Hylton and Harry Cornick.

Midfielder Luke Berry will hope for some involvement following a knee problem.

But Fred Onyedinma remains a doubt while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, James Shea, Jed Steer and Gabe Osho are out.

