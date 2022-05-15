Jim Goodwin questions refereeing decisions in Aberdeen’s draw with St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin was frustrated by refereeing decisions that went against his side in their 0-0 cinch Premiership draw with St Mirren.

The Dons had a Ross McCrorie goal disallowed in the first half and were also awarded a penalty before referee Don Robertson reversed the decision after conversation with his linesman.

Goodwin said “I thought we played OK in spells. We had the ball in the net legitimately from a corner. There’s no way in the world there’s a foul and how the referee came to the conclusion he did is beyond me.

“The penalty incident, I could maybe have understood if the assistant had overruled the referee for a push in the back, but he’s said the ball hit Scott Tanser on the head which is baffling.

“(St Mirren goalkeeper) Jak Alnwick made a couple of good saves as well, so I felt we were in complete control.

“It’s a frustrating afternoon once again. We’ve played well without having the killer instinct in front of goal. Today we did, but refereeing mistakes cost us.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson highlighted his side’s recent good form defensively as a platform to build on looking forward.

The Buddies have notched four clean sheets in their last four games, and although they will lose goalkeeper Alnwick, Robinson was full of praise.

“We’ve been really well organised and hard to break down,” he said. “I think it’s the first time since 2011 we’ve kept four consecutive clean sheets.

“The template is there defensively and we know what we need to do in the summer in terms of building on the core of the players that are remaining here, and adding pace and creativity.

“Jak has been very good for the club, and I believe we are replacing him with a like-for-like replacement. Players like him are difficult to replace, but everybody is replaceable and we will do so.”