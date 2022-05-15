Gary Maley’s introduction changed the game for Livingston – David Martindale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Maley’s introduction changed the game for Livingston – David Martindale

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 3:57 pm
David Martindale started Gary Maley in goal (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale is convinced handing veteran goalkeeper Gary Maley his swansong inspired Livingston to a final-day 2-1 victory over Dundee.

The 39-year-old was given the final 15 minutes as he brought the curtain down on six years with the club and the fans’ favourite lifted the home crowd as Livi chased an equaliser following Josh Mulligan’s second-half opener.

Andrew Shinnie levelled things up for the Lions with 12 minutes remaining and Alan Forrest curled in the winner just six minutes later.

Martindale, who expects Forrest to join Hearts, handed starts to Craig Sibbald and Jack McMillan after revealing they are expected to leave this summer.

He said: “With the amount of changes, it took us a wee while to get to grips with the game.

“I don’t think there was much in the first half. I thought we did all right, Dundee were okay, there was nothing really in the game of any note.

“They scored against the run of play, which was a wee bit of a negative. We need to stop the cross but we need to defend the back post better.

“Then, the gamechanger was putting big Gary Maley on. We were 1-0 down and we win 2-1, so that’s got to be the headline.

“He was man of the match as well. There can’t be many players who have played 18 minutes and won man of the match.

“The changes really helped us pick the game up and, all joking aside, big Stretch (Maley) going on actually picked the crowd up – and I think that translated onto the park.

“And the four substitutions helped that, obviously.”

Dundee assistant Dave Mackay admits the club face big decisions this summer following relegation to the Championship.

The Dens Park side revealed ahead of the game that manager Mark McGhee will not remain in charge for next season, and Mackay said: “We’re all in for meetings (on Monday). At the minute, I’m just disappointed we couldn’t finish on a high.

“There will be some people moving on, others staying.

“But it’s a chance now for the club to rebuild to make sure the next time we get back to the Premiership, in hopefully a year’s time, it is in a much better place to sustain it.

“The club will work through a process and will have plenty of good candidates.

“Ultimately it is a big decision for the club and they need to make sure we get the right one in.”

