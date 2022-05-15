Wealdstone sign off on season with second straight victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wealdstone sign off on season with second straight victory

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 5:23 pm
Wealdstone beat Aldershot 3-1 away from home (Nick Potts/PA)
Wealdstone beat Aldershot 3-1 away from home (Nick Potts/PA)

Wealdstone finished their Vanarama National League campaign with two successive victories thanks to a 3-1 win over Aldershot at the EBB Stadium.

Both sides had little to play for coming into the game but it was the visitors who hit the front in the 14th minute when Connor McAvoy rose highest from an Aaron Henry corner to nod them in front.

The Shots equalised just before the half-hour mark with a superb solo effort from Jayden Harris as he had the beating of several Wealdstone players before coolly slotting home to bring his side level.

The visitors regained their advantage with 69 minutes on the clock when Charles Clayden’s low cross found Josh Umerah, who spun and finished into the bottom corner for his 17th goal of the campaign.

Wealdstone sealed all three points with a third in stoppage time when Ira Jackson Jr placed it into the net from a Charlie Cooper pass.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal