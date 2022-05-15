James Dunne earns 10-man Southend a point against Torquay By Press Association May 15, 2022, 5:35 pm Southend drew 1-1 with Torquay at Roots Hall in the final game of the National League season (PA Archive) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up James Dunne scored his second goal of the season to ensure 10-man Southend ended the Vanarama National League season with a point from a 1-1 draw with Torquay. The visitors took the lead in added time at the end of the first half when Chiori Johnson charged down an attempted clearance before calmly dinking the ball over goalkeeper Steve Arnold. Southend’s chances of mounting a comeback looked slim when captain Jason Demetriou was shown a straight red card in the 57th minute for a foul on Ben Wynter. However, Harrison Neal struck the bar with a long-range effort before Dunne got the home side back on level terms in the 76th minute with a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area. The result means Southend ended the season 13th in the table, two places and eight points behind their Devon opponents. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Late Dan Smith strike sees Eastleigh snatch win at 10-man Woking Torquay play-off hopes further dented despite late leveller against Maidenhead Alfie May rescues late point as 10-man Cheltenham earn draw in Cambridge finale Jack Bridge earns Southend win over Boreham Wood