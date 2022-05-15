Tom Blair grabs stoppage-time winner as Weymouth end season with win at Dover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Blair netted a late winner as Weymouth ended their season with a 2-1 triumph at Dover in a clash between two sides already relegated from the National League.

The visitors took the lead after nine minutes when they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Haji Mnoga, with Brandon Goodship making no mistake from the spot.

Danny Collinge had a long-range effort for Dover in the early stages of the second half and the Whites had another sight of goal soon after but Michael Gyasi’s shot was cleared.

Jack Nelson notched the equaliser for Dover in the 76th minute, heading home at the near post.

But Weymouth were awarded a penalty in stoppage time, with Dover midfielder George Wilkinson dismissed for a foul on Blair.

Blair saw his spot-kick saved by Alexis Andre but tucked away the rebound in the 95th minute to ensure the Terras finished the campaign on a happy note.