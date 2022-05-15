Solihull Moors go into the play-offs on a high after fifth straight win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Solihull made it five straight wins to enter the National League play-offs in fine form following a 3-0 victory at Boreham Wood.

The first goal came through Kyle Hudlin as he powerfully headed home a cross from Harry Boyes.

Moors doubled their advantage just before the break when Joe Sbarra capitalised on some slack possession before slotting past goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

Wood had a chance to pull a goal back but Tyrone Marsh could only head over from close range when unmarked at the back post.

The visitors rubberstamped the three points when Alex Gudger was brought down inside the penalty area and Adam Rooney stepped up to convert the penalty with his first kick of the game.