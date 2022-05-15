Solihull Moors go into the play-offs on a high after fifth straight win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Solihull Moors go into the play-offs on a high after fifth straight win

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 5:45 pm
Adam Rooney scored Solihull’s third of the afternoon (Martin Rickett/PA)
Adam Rooney scored Solihull’s third of the afternoon (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solihull made it five straight wins to enter the National League play-offs in fine form following a 3-0 victory at Boreham Wood.

The first goal came through Kyle Hudlin as he powerfully headed home a cross from Harry Boyes.

Moors doubled their advantage just before the break when Joe Sbarra capitalised on some slack possession before slotting past goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

Wood had a chance to pull a goal back but Tyrone Marsh could only head over from close range when unmarked at the back post.

The visitors rubberstamped the three points when Alex Gudger was brought down inside the penalty area and Adam Rooney stepped up to convert the penalty with his first kick of the game.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal