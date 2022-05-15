Making hay under Hayes: Emma’s leadership has won Chelsea Women 11 major cups

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Kerr’s extra-time winner in the FA Cup Final helped boss Emma Hayes claim her 11th major trophy in charge of Chelsea Women.

The long-serving manager has brought stability and a whole host of silverware to the Blues since she took over in 2012.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at each trophy won by Chelsea under the stewardship of Hayes.

2015 FA Cup

A moment in history 🤩 The 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 ever #WomensFACup final held @wembleystadium, #OnThisDay in 2015 pic.twitter.com/FvZqxCT0V7 — Vitality Women's FA Cup (@VitalityWFACup) August 1, 2020

Ji So-yun’s first-half strike earned a 1-0 win over Notts County at Wembley to give Hayes a first piece of silverware with the west Londoners. A glittering spell for the club would follow.

2014-15 Women’s Super League

Two months after success at Wembley, a 4-0 thrashing over Sunderland in October secured a league and cup double.

2018 FA Cup

Emma Hayes and Eni Aluko celebrate Chelsea winning the 2018 Women’s FA Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Ramona Bachmann’s brace saw Chelsea down Arsenal 3-1 at Wembley, enabling them to bounce back after coming close in previous years.

2017-18 Women’s Super League

In a repeat of 2015, Hayes’ guided her side to another double with a 2-0 win at Bristol City able to clinch the league crown. It was all the more impressive as she was 35 weeks pregnant and therefore not on the touchline to witness the title clinched.

2020 Women’s League Cup

A stoppage-time effort by Beth England completed her brace and earned Chelsea a first League Cup win under Hayes following a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Nottingham Forest’ City Ground in February 2020.

2019-20 Women’s Super League

The Football Association’s decision to decide the season on points-per-game after the start of the coronavirus pandemic saw Chelsea crowned champions for a third time in five years in June 2020. Manchester City had been top but only by a point and had played one game more than their nearest challengers, who completed the double again.

2021 Women’s League Cup

Don't worry Ji we've got your medal! 🏅#ContiCup pic.twitter.com/HlbXsGI8um — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) March 14, 2021

Chelsea thrashed Bristol City 6-0 at Vicarage Road to add another trophy to the cabinet for Hayes.

2020-21 Women’s Super League

A 5-0 win over Reading secured a record-breaking season for Hayes’ side, with Chelsea able to clinch the title on the final day. It was their 18th league win of the term and saw them reach 57 points for the campaign, the most achieved in the WSL in each category.

2021 Women’s FA Cup

Emma Hayes and her backroom staff celebrate after winning the 2021 Women’s FA Cup (John Walton/PA)

The delayed final eventually took place in December 2021 and Chelsea ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Arsenal, with Sam Kerr grabbing a brace to seal a domestic treble.

2021-22 Women’s Super League

Kerr was again the hero with a double to inspire a 4-2 win over Manchester United as Arsenal were pipped to the championship on yet another last day decider. Hayes watched her team fight back from a half-time deficit to secure more silverware.

2022 Women’s FA Cup

Another brace by Kerr sealed a fourth double for Chelsea under Hayes, with a 3-2 extra-time victory over Man City giving the Blues manager an 11th trophy. The clash took place in front of 49,094 spectators at Wembley, a record attendance for the final.