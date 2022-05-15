Emma Hayes says the whole of women’s football benefits from Blues’ Wembley win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Hayes says the whole of women’s football benefits from Blues’ Wembley win

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 7:01 pm Updated: May 15, 2022, 7:05 pm
Emma Hayes hailed her Chelsea side’s Women’s FA Cup triumph as “amazing for the women’s game” as they clinched a hard fought 3-2 win over Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emma Hayes hailed her Chelsea side's Women's FA Cup triumph as "amazing for the women's game" as they clinched a hard fought 3-2 win over Manchester City in front of a record crowd at Wembley.

Emma Hayes hailed her Chelsea side’s Women’s FA Cup triumph as “amazing for the women’s game” as they clinched a hard fought 3-2 win over Manchester City in front of a record crowd at Wembley.

Sam Kerr’s extra-time winner handed Chelsea their second trophy in a week, after they wrapped up the Women’s Super League title last Sunday.

Kerr had nodded in at the far post for the first goal of the game, however City equalised just before half-time through Lauren Hemp.

Chelsea regained the lead through Erin Cuthbert’s effort from distance, only for Hayley Raso to equalise in the 89th minute and set up another 30 minutes.

Kerr struck again to settle the contest, which was watched by the highest attendance for a Women’s FA Cup final – 49,094.

Chelsea v Manchester City – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Emma Hayes reflected on the triumph with pride (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m so f****** happy. I really am,” Hayes said after Chelsea secured their fourth Women’s FA Cup.

“That was so amazing for the women’s game today, two teams who respect the crap out of each other, going toe-to-toe.

“It was so gutsy, I loved the game plan, I thought it was really aggressive, you had to grind, you had to work.

“I thought we stopped Manchester City’s momentum in the way that we pressed, but it meant we had to suffer and there was a lot of cramping and groin strains, everything else.”

Hayes added: “I will look back in 10 years time and think ‘that team was immense’ it’s the best team I’ve ever coached.

“I totally understand that we always want to talk about perfection in football, but to be on the winning side more often that not…let me tell you, it’s human endeavour.

“This group, they’re not going to be on the losing team. They’ll find a way.”

Her City counterpart Gareth Taylor was left to rue errors which allowed Chelsea to capitalise and felt his team were the more dominant in the match.

He explained: “Of course I’m going to be biased, but I felt like we were the dominant team in large periods of the game, we started the game well, had good chances.

Chelsea v Manchester City – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
There was frustration for Gareth Taylor (John Walton/PA)

“We showed good character to bounce back from a disappointing goal to give away and then in the second half I felt like we were controlling large parts of the game so I felt we were excellent just before Hayley (Raso) scored her goal.

“I’m supremely proud of the team, I thought we were excellent today and showed really good character.

“It’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t quite get our noses in front when we had the ascendancy.”

