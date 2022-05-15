Everton help police after Brentford duo say family members were racially abused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everton help police after Brentford duo say family members were racially abused

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 9:43 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 12:21 am
Brentford’s Rico Henry, left, and Ivan Toney claimed members of their family were racially abused (Nigel French/PA)
Brentford’s Rico Henry, left, and Ivan Toney claimed members of their family were racially abused (Nigel French/PA)

Everton are helping police after Brentford’s Rico Henry and Ivan Toney claim members of their family were racially abused in the Premier League match at Everton.

Henry, who scored the winning goal in Sunday’s thrilling 3-2 victory at Goodison Park, took to social media after the game to call for the incident to be investigated.

He wrote on Twitter: “I never usually speak out on things that don’t physically harm me or my family but to see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach!

“I will do anything for them & whatever it takes to get the small minority punished! This is not acceptable & must be investigated immediately.”

After tweeting about the fireworks reportedly let off outside the Brentford team hotel, Toney added: “And for the man that racially abused my family Il [sic] do everything I can to get you the punishment you deserve!”

Everton responded to Toney’s post with a tweet which read: “There is no place in football – or society – for racism. We are assisting Merseyside Police to ensure the individual is identified and dealt with appropriately.”

Merseyside Police confirmed late on Sunday night an investigation had been opened.

Detective Inspector Catherine Cox said: “No matter what football team you support, there is absolutely no place for hate anywhere in Merseyside under any circumstances.

“Merseyside Police has investigated and successfully prosecuted so-called fans for racial abuse inside football stadia, and offenders have been handed football banning orders along with a criminal record for their behaviour.

“We will support the victims in this case and work with Everton Football Club to find those responsible and bring them to justice. Their views and their abuse is not welcome here in Merseyside, and they do not represent the overwhelming majority of football fans.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage any football fans with information on racial abuse to speak with officers or stewards at the ground, or call 101 so we can identify and locate offenders, and ensure they face the consequences of their actions.”

