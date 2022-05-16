On this day in 2010: England beat Australia for Twenty20 World Cup final glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2010: England beat Australia for Twenty20 World Cup final glory

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 6:01 am
England captain Paul Collingwood (centre) lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the ICC World Twenty20 final (Rebecca Naden/PA)
England captain Paul Collingwood (centre) lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the ICC World Twenty20 final (Rebecca Naden/PA)

On this day in 2010, Paul Collingwood became the first England captain to lift a World Cup trophy as a 35-year barren run was ended in style.

Collingwood’s men had booked an ICC World Twenty20 final clash with old enemy Australia in Bridgetown with a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the last four, but knew they would have to be at their best to go all the way as they headed for Barbados and the Kensington Oval.

In the event, they produced with bat and ball to claim their first piece of limited silverware, ultimately with the minimum of fuss.

Having won the toss and decided to put the Australians in, Collingwood’s bowlers made early in-roads to reduce Michael Clarke’s team to eight for three inside the first 13 balls with openers Shane Watson and David Warner being swiftly followed back to the pavilion by Brad Haddin, Ryan Sidebottom accounting for both Watson and Haddin.

Clarke and David Hussey, who went on to make 59 with support from Cameron White, steadied the ship as their side recovered to 147 for six off their allotted 20 overs – a score which looked below par.

England’s reply suffered an early setback when opener Michael Lumb went for just two, but South African-born duo Craig Kieswetter and Kevin Pietersen put on 111 for the second wicket to steer them to within touching distance of victory.

Kieswetter top-scored with 63 from 49 balls while Pietersen, who had been allowed to fly home mid-tournament to attend the birth of his first child, finished with 47 off 31 balls.

Kevin Pietersen and Craig Kieswetter (left) set up England's victory at the Kensington Oval
Kevin Pietersen and Craig Kieswetter (left) set up England’s victory at the Kensington Oval (Rebecca Naden/PA)

However, it was Collingwood who fittingly contributed the winning runs and he and Eoin Morgan saw England home by seven wickets with three overs to spare.

The Durham all-rounder, who had succeeded where the likes of Mike Brearley, Mike Gatting, Graham Gooch and Michael Vaughan before him had been unable to in leading his country to limited overs glory, was thrilled to have done so.

Collingwood said: “We knew it was a monkey on our back. We knew what it meant, and that is why I am so pleased that these last two performances in such pressurised situations were absolutely spot on.”

Pietersen added: “It’s one that will only sink in in a few weeks’ time or when I see my little boy to hold.”

