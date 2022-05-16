Football rumours: Juventus confident of signing Paul Pogba again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Juventus confident of signing Paul Pogba again

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 7:15 am
Juventus are reportedly set to hold fresh negotiations with Paul Pogba’s representatives on Monday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Juventus are reportedly set to hold fresh negotiations with Paul Pogba’s representatives on Monday (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Juventus will reportedly hold fresh negotiations with Paul Pogba‘s representatives on Monday. The Mirror says Juve think they are favourites ahead of Paris St Germain and Real Madrid to re-sign the Manchester United and France midfielder, 29, who will leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Chelsea want to bring Casemiro to Stamford Bridge, according to the Sun. The Brazil midfielder is a regular with Champions League finalists Real Madrid but the Blues are said to be considering making an offer of £42million.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson gestures
Dean Henderson has not dislodged David De Gea at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Mirror reports Newcastle are upping their pursuit of Manchester United’s goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The 25-year-old England international is said to be considered by Magpies boss Eddie Howe as the ideal successor to Martin Dubravka.

The same paper says Liverpool are leading the race to sign 16-year-old Birmingham youth midfielder Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of England and Borussia Dortmund player Jude.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ruben Neves with arms outstretched
Ruben Neves has been linked with Barcelona (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ruben Neves: The Wolves and Portugal midfielder, 25, is being courted by Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Hugo Ekitike: The 19-year-old Reims striker, who has been heavily linked with Newcastle, is reportedly wanted by Borussia Dortmund.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal