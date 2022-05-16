Hate is alive and well within football – Kick It Out’s Troy Townsend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hate is alive and well within football – Kick It Out’s Troy Townsend

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 12:47 pm
Kick It Out’s Troy Townsend says discriminatory behaviour at Premier League games on Sunday show “hate is alive and well within football” (Steven Paston/PA)
Discriminatory behaviour by fans at Premier League matches on Sunday show that “hate is alive and well within football”, according to Kick It Out.

Two supporters were arrested on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence following the match between Tottenham and Burnley in London, with a video appearing to show a visiting fan perform a Nazi salute.

Later, two Brentford players, Rico Henry and Ivan Toney, reported that members of their family had been racially abused at the game against Everton at Goodison Park.

Kick It Out’s head of player engagement Troy Townsend said: “We have been made aware of a spate of new alleged anti-Semitic and racist comments and gestures linked to several clubs over the weekend.

“Whilst investigations are ongoing, we cannot comment on the specifics of cases. However, the events of the weekend once again highlight the fact that hate is still alive and well within football.

“Everton, Burnley and Tottenham all acted swiftly and we commend their energy in addressing these incidents. We hope appropriate and decisive action is taken against all those involved.

“Our support goes out to the victims. We will not stop fighting until hate is eradicated from our sport. Football is a game for everyone.”

Merseyside Police confirmed late on Sunday night they were investigating the reports of abuse directed at the Brentford players’ families.

Detective Inspector Catherine Cox said: “No matter what football team you support, there is absolutely no place for hate anywhere in Merseyside under any circumstances.

“Merseyside Police has investigated and successfully prosecuted so-called fans for racial abuse inside football stadia, and offenders have been handed football banning orders along with a criminal record for their behaviour.

“We will support the victims in this case and work with Everton Football Club to find those responsible and bring them to justice. Their views and their abuse is not welcome here in Merseyside, and they do not represent the overwhelming majority of football fans.”

Henry tweeted after his side’s 3-2 win: “I never usually speak out on things that don’t physically harm me or my family but to see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach!

“I will do anything for them & whatever it takes to get the small minority punished! This is not acceptable & must be investigated immediately.”

His Bees team-mate Toney also tweeted to say that a man had racially abused his family and added: “I’ll do everything I can to get you the punishment you deserve.”

The UK’s football policing lead, Chief Constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Police, told PA in February there had been an increase in hate crime incidents reported in stadiums in the first half of the 2021-22 season (206) compared to the same period in 2019-20 (146).

