Liverpool waiting on Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk injury updates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liverpool waiting on Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk injury updates

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 1:01 pm
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) and Virgil van Dijk are injury doubts (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) and Virgil van Dijk are injury doubts (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk both remain doubtful for Tuesday’s crucial Premier League trip to Southampton.

The key duo were forced off injured in Saturday’s FA Cup final success over Chelsea with Salah suffering a groin injury in the first half and Van Dijk withdrawing before extra time with a knee issue.

Full assessments on both players are still to be made.

Defeat for the Reds at St Mary’s Stadium would see Manchester City crowned champions but manager Jurgen Klopp may be unwilling to take risks with the Champions League final still to play for.

Klopp said at a press conference: “This process is not finished yet. We played 120 minutes only two days ago.

“The boys only arrived today (Monday) and we have to make a lot of decisions.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah was forced off in the first half of the FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)

“But what I can promise, definitely, is we will line up to try to win the game at Southampton. We have a job to do and we have to see who is able to help.”

After Manchester City’s draw at West Ham on Sunday, Liverpool can move back within a point of the leaders heading into the final day if they beat Saints.

Klopp said: “I am really looking forward to the game tomorrow. Is it a big chance? I wouldn’t say so because I don’t know when City last dropped points two games in a row.

Chelsea v Liverpool
Liverpool turn their attention to Premier League matters after winning the FA Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

“I don’t expect City to drop points but that has no influence on our game tomorrow. In an ideal world we’ll go into the last match one point behind.”

Midfielder Fabinho, who missed the cup final with a thigh injury, is not yet ready to return but defender Andy Robertson should be available after suffering cramp on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal