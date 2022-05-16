Saints to assess Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong ahead of Liverpool clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Saints to assess Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong ahead of Liverpool clash

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 3:29 pm
Southampton will check on the fitness of Fraser Forster (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Southampton will check on the fitness of Fraser Forster (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Southampton will assess Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Goalkeeper Forster and midfielder Armstrong have each missed training due to a series of complaints but could be fit to feature against the title-chasing Reds.

Saints keeper Alex McCarthy, who is still awaiting his first appearance since suffering injury in December, could come in to replace Forster. Defender Tino Livramento (knee) remains out.

Liverpool have doubts over key pair Mohamed Salah (groin) and Virgil Van Dijk (knee) for the trip to St Mary’s after both were forced off injured during the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Midfielder Fabinho is definitely ruled out with the thigh injured sustained in last week’s clash with Aston Villa.

Left-back Andy Robertson could make the squad with the reason for his withdrawal at Wembley cited as cramp.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Walcott, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Broja.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Thiago, Mane, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino, Minamino, Origi.

