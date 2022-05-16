England quick Saqib Mahmood to miss rest of season with stress fracture of back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England quick Saqib Mahmood to miss rest of season with stress fracture of back

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 4:41 pm
Saqib Mahmood is set to miss the rest of the 2022 season (Mike Egerton/PA)
England fast bowling plans have suffered another huge blow, with Saqib Mahmood ruled out for the rest of the summer with a stress fracture of the back.

Mahmood made an eye-catching bow at Test level on the tour of West Indies in March, bowling with pace and purpose as he picked up four wickets on debut in Barbados and another two in Grenada.

The Lancashire quick, who had already established himself in the limited-overs set-up, would have been a certainty to make the squad to face New Zealand at Lord’s on June 2, the first game of Ben Stokes’ captaincy and Brendon McCullum’s reign as coach, but is now facing a long rehabilitation process.

The 25-year-old’s predicament is a further setback to an England side that have found themselves routinely deprived of their first-choice pace bowlers.

Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Olly Stone are all on the way back from long or medium-term injuries, while Chris Woakes and Mahmood’s fellow Caribbean debutant, Matthew Fisher, are also out of action.

Ollie Robinson’s readiness for the rigours of Test cricket, meanwhile, remains an open question after an interrupted start to the season with Sussex.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “After being diagnosed with a lumbar stress fracture, England and Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

“Mahmood was unavailable for Lancashire’s last Championship fixture due to low back pain and scans have revealed that he has a lumbar stress fracture and will miss the remainder of the 2022 English summer.

“No timeframe has been set for his return. His ongoing rehabilitation will be co-managed between Lancashire and England medical teams.”

Mahmood has made just 28 first-class appearances since his Red Rose debut in 2016 and has dealt with a series of fitness issues over the years.

He has made just one LV= Insurance County Championship appearance this term, taking four wickets against Gloucestershire, and was a late withdrawal from last week’s Roses clash against Yorkshire.

Mahmood revealed earlier in the campaign that he had not pursued an Indian Premier League contract in a bid to hone his red-ball skills and improve his Test prospects.

