Steve Cooper urges Nottingham Forest players to have ‘no regrets’ against Blades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Cooper urges Nottingham Forest players to have ‘no regrets’ against Blades

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 4:57 pm
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper (Tim Goode/PA)
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper (Tim Goode/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has urged his players to have “no regrets” as they approach their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield United at the City Ground.

Forest head into the game with a 2-1 advantage after goals from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson on Saturday but Sander Berge’s injury-time strike has given the Blades hope.

Cooper is adamant he will not deviate from the attacking policy that saw Forest sweep up from the foot of the table upon his arrival in September to the verge of the automatic promotion positions.

“I told the lads, when you get an opportunity you must grab it and don’t have any regrets,” Cooper told the Nottingham Post.

“It doesn’t mean we are going to win and succeed, but at least you are going with the right intention. We have a certain attitude about how we want to be and we don’t want to get away from that.”

Cooper could name an unchanged team for the tie, although Keinan Davis made an unexpected return from injury as a late substitute on Saturday and is pushing for a starting place.

Berge’s late strike might have shifted some of the momentum but Cooper says he is more concerned with his players sticking to the roles that have served his side so well this season.

“Even if it was 0-0 or level, it’s in our hands – we’ve got a slight advantage with the scoreline but it’s still in our hands and that’s a good place to be,” added Cooper.

“The dynamic has slightly changed. You might refer to an advantage but they are only advantages if you use them well.

“We’re not thinking about advantages – we’re thinking about what it takes to play well again and be in the best shape possible.

“The preparations will stay the same. You can talk about the context of the game but we have got to stick to our plan and deliver it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal