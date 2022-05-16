Robbie Neilson plans to finalise Hearts cup final XI after Tuesday’s bounce game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robbie Neilson plans to finalise Hearts cup final XI after Tuesday’s bounce game

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 4:57 pm
Robbie Neilson is finalising his starting XI (Andrew Milligan/PA)


Hearts manager Robbie Neilson plans to finalise his Scottish Cup final starting XI after a bounce game on Tuesday.

The Tynecastle boss has had to contend with several injury concerns surrounding key players over the past month but he expects to have everyone available for Saturday’s Hampden showdown apart from Beni Baningime.

Liam Boyce’s groin strain appears to have subsided, while Craig Halkett, Cammy Devlin, John Souttar and Michael Smith will be among those given another chance to prove their fitness in a training match.

Neilson said: “I’ve got a rough idea what my team will be. We’ve got a bounce game tomorrow so we’ll see how we get through that and make a decision on the final few bits and bobs and work with the players on what we want to do.

“You obviously want your full squad to be fully fit and having played five or 10 games to be ready for it. We don’t have that. It’s a case of deciding who is in form, who’s coming back and is fit enough to play, whether they start or come on, so there are a lot of different aspects to look at.

“Boycey should be fine. He won’t be involved in the bounce match but he’ll be involved Thursday, Friday and then we’ll make a decision.”

Rangers face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final on Wednesday before returning to play Hearts at Hampden. Neilson believes it is pointless trying to predict what impact the Ibrox side’s exertions in Seville might have on their readiness for Saturday.

“I have no idea what will happen with Rangers,” he said. “If they win it, they could be high or low on Saturday. If they lose on Wednesday, it could be vice versa on Saturday. We’ll just need to wait and see. Our focus is on us. We’ll get there at 3pm on Saturday and see what turns up.”

