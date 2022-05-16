Kemar Roofe gives Rangers fans a pre-Europa League final boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Kemar Roofe gives Rangers fans a pre-Europa League final boost

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 5:09 pm
Kemar Roofe is battling to be fit for the Europa League final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kemar Roofe is battling to be fit for the Europa League final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kemar Roofe has handed Rangers fans a pre-Europa League final boost after joining the squad on the flight to Seville.

The striker has not played since helping Rangers beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final on April 17.

Roofe suffered a knee injury and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted last week that it would be a “close call” for the forward when asked about his fitness prospects for Wednesday’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The former Leeds and Anderlecht forward boarded the team flight from Glasgow Airport on Monday and posted photographs on social media of himself on the plane.

Roofe has scored 16 goals this season from 17 starts and 16 substitute appearances and hit the extra-time goal that took Gers past Braga in the quarter-finals.

With top goalscorer Alfredo Morelos out for the season with a thigh injury, Rangers have started the likes of midfielder Joe Aribo and wide attacker Fashion Sakala in the centre-forward role in recent weeks.

Cedric Itten started up front as an under-strength Rangers team beat Hearts on Saturday but the Switzerland international had not started a game since a 3-3 draw with Ross County on January 29 and had barely featured off the bench.

