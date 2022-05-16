Georgia Stanway set to leave Manchester City and join Bayern Munich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England midfielder Georgia Stanway is set to leave Manchester City to join German club Bayern Munich following the end of her contract, the PA news agency understands.

A two-year deal with the Bundesliga side is understood to have been agreed, with an official announcement expected later this week.

Stanway, 23, is out of contract with City at the end of June and will be part of England’s Euro 2022 squad this summer as the Lionesses target success on home soil.

The midfielder joined City as a teenager and made her senior debut aged 16 in 2015.

Stanway helped City win the Continental Tyres Cup final against Chelsea in March, but when the teams met again in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, Emma Hayes’ side secured a 3-2 victory after extra-time.