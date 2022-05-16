AFC Wimbledon name former Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson as new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

AFC Wimbledon name former Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson as new manager

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 6:19 pm
Johnnie Jackson has been named manager of AFC Wimbledon (Joe Giddens/PA)
Johnnie Jackson has been named manager of AFC Wimbledon (Joe Giddens/PA)

Former Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson has been named the new manager of AFC Wimbledon.

Jackson has signed a two-year deal with the south-west London club, who will play in Sky Bet League Two next season following relegation this year.

He told his new club’s official website: “I cannot wait to get started.

“I am extremely familiar with the AFC Wimbledon story and have total respect for what the fans have achieved – especially the marvellous new ground.

“AFC Wimbledon and The Cherry Red Records Stadium don’t belong in League Two and I’ll be doing everything possible to get us back up again.”

The club’s interim chairman, Mick Buckley, added: “We are thrilled to be making these appointments.

“Johnnie had a successful first season as manager at Charlton last season following four years in assistant/caretaker manager roles.

“We wanted a young, hungry manager with a point to prove and that, coupled with his demonstrable knowledge of how to get results, gave him the edge over a strong field of candidates.”

Terry Skiverton, a former coach at Charlton, will be Jackson’s assistant.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal