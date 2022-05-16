Queen’s and Eastbourne tournaments to go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s and Eastbourne tournaments to go ahead

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 7:55 pm
Queen’s and Eastbourne tournaments will go ahead next month, the ATP board has confirmed (John Walton/PA)
Queen's and Eastbourne tournaments will go ahead next month, the ATP board has confirmed (John Walton/PA)

The ATP Tour has confirmed that Queen’s and Eastbourne tournaments will go ahead next month, despite its opposition to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players.

Russian and Belarusian players were last month banned from competing at this year’s Wimbledon due to the invasion of Ukraine, a decision which both the WTA and ATP criticised.

The WTA has yet to comment on its events this summer.

But the ATP released a statement on Monday, saying: “Following extensive consultation with the Player Council and Tournament Council, the ATP Board has today confirmed that this season’s ATP Tour events in Queen’s and Eastbourne will proceed as normal, offering full ATP rankings points.

“LTA’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes is however contrary to ATP rules and undermines the ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination – a fundamental principle of the ATP Tour.

“Sanctions related to LTA’s violation of ATP rules will now be assessed separately under ATP governance.

“ATP’s response to Wimbledon’s decision remains under review, with more to be communicated in due course.”

Wimbledon chairman Ian Hewitt said the UK Government had left them with “no viable alternative” but to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Championships.

Hewitt said the club was left with only two options – an outright ban or forcing players to sign declarations condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

“We welcome the news that our ATP events this summer will be able to go ahead as planned,” the LTA said in response to the ATP’s decision.

Viking International – Day Five – Devonshire Park
The Eastbourne International will be held at Devonshire Park next month (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Based on the international condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine and the UK Government’s guidance we believe we have taken the right decision in these difficult circumstances.

“We are aware of the impact on individual Russian and Belarusian players, however the need for them to sign a declaration meant that entry to the events would never have rested solely on merit.

“We will continue to engage with the ATP and their processes over the coming weeks.”

