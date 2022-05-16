Late Jordan Rhodes goal in semi-final second leg sends Huddersfield to Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Late Jordan Rhodes goal in semi-final second leg sends Huddersfield to Wembley

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 10:03 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 10:07 pm
Jordan Rhodes won it for Huddersfield (Tim Goode/PA)
Jordan Rhodes won it for Huddersfield (Tim Goode/PA)

Jordan Rhodes’ solitary late strike sealed Huddersfield victory in the second leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final against Luton and a 2-1 aggregate win.

Rhodes, a first-half substitute for Danny Ward, stole in at the far post in the 82nd minute to edge the Terriers closer to a Premier League return after a three-year absence.

It was tough on Luton, who were the better side for long periods on the night after being held 1-1 at Kenilworth Road in Friday’s first leg.

But Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls made several telling saves and Rhodes’ goal-poaching instincts proved the difference as the Yorkshire side booked their place in the Wembley final against Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United on May 29.

Luton, bidding to complete a remarkable rise from the National League to the Premier League in eight years, created the tie’s first clear opening.

Harry Cornick’s effort, struck first time from Kal Naismith’s low cross, forced Huddersfield goalkeeper Nicholls into a point-blank save.

Nicholls then spilled a long-range shot from Robert Snodgrass and while Huddersfield hogged the early possession, they had to wait until the 19th minute for their first effort on goal when Ward headed over.

Luton appeared to have taken control when Nicholls saved well again from James Bree’s curling shot just after the half-hour mark, but were then indebted to goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Town defender Harry Toffolo burst into Luton’s area and fired goalwards, but Ingram parried clear to keep the visitors level.

As in the first leg, Luton shaded the first half before Huddersfield lifted their fans in a full house by forcing a corner soon after the restart.

But the Hatters were first to threaten in the second period when Amari’i Bell headed Allan Campbell’s cross over.

Terriers boss Carlos Corberan sent Sorba Thomas on for Danel Sinani with half an hour to play and the substitute’s superb free-kick was headed home by Tom Lees, but referee Peter Bankes had already blown for a foul.

Luton’s Huddersfield-born forward Cameron Jerome replaced Danny Hylton soon after and from his pass Cornick’s angled shot was kept out by Nicholls.

Huddersfield were then denied what appeared to be a clear penalty in the 77th minute.

Ingram made a scrambling save and after fumbling the ball he clearly impeded Toffolo as the keeper attempted to retrieve it, but referee Bankes was unmoved to the fury of the home support.

Huddersfield’s grievance did not last long. Thomas curled an excellent free-kick to the far post and Rhodes got behind Bell to turn the ball home with eight minutes remaining.

The home side, relegated from the top flight in 2019, held on without incident and when Bankes charged for the tunnel while blowing the final whistle, Terriers fans raced on to the pitch in celebration.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]