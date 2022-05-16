Boss Paul Heckingbottom urges Blades to deliver ‘massive momentum swing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom urges Blades to deliver ‘massive momentum swing’

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 10:31 pm
Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United side take on Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has told his players to make sure they are the ones making the headlines at the end of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

The Blades go into the second leg at the City Ground on Tuesday night with a huge job on their hands, trailing 2-1 from Saturday’s first meeting at Bramall Lane, but Sander Berge’s late goal has given them hope.

The South Yorkshire side have come from behind to win on four occasions this season and Heckingbottom wants them to inspire another momentum swing.

“Forest are in the limelight and that’s been the narrative of the leg, they’re at home, one foot at Wembley if you like and a lot of people are talking about the season they’ve had,” Heckingbottom told a press conference.

“It’s our job to make sure they’re talking about us afterwards.

“There’s already been massive swings in momentum and there will be some more on Tuesday night – and hopefully it swings our way at the end.

“What have we got to lose? We’ve been in this position from day one, chasing, so it’s no different to us.”

Forest have one of the best home records in the division and have not lost a league game at home in 2022, their only defeat on home turf coming in a 1-0 FA Cup loss to Liverpool in March.

United are looking to bounce straight back following their relegation last season, while Forest have been absent from the top flight since 1999, and Heckingbottom emphasised that it remained only the halfway point of the contest.

He said: “It’s half-time and we’ve had a three-day team talk at half-time, if you like.

“Sometimes you’re behind and you’ve only got 45 minutes, we’re behind and we’ve got 90 minutes.

“I know we’d rather be winning 2-1 than losing, but we know there’s nothing to fear, it’s about us to perform and we have to do really well against a good side and try to turn it around.

“We’ve been behind away from home, we’ve been here before so we’ve just got to go and win, that’s it.”

There were 32 shots on goal in the first leg as both sides looked to gain the advantage, a far cry from the cagey affairs of many play-off ties.

And Heckingbottom expects more of the same from the second leg.

“Looking at our team and their team I can’t see it being different,” he said.

“We know what their threat is, they’ve got some good players, they play forwards and we need to be set up in a better way to deal with that and recognise we’re up against a good side.

“In terms of moments having the ball, we’ll have moments and need to be good enough and brave enough in that final third to take the chances that we create.”

