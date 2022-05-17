Teamwork vital in Rangers’ hunt for Europa League glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teamwork vital in Rangers’ hunt for Europa League glory

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 4:31 am
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is gunning for Europa League glory (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst reminded his players of the importance of teamwork and playing to their strengths during Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Rangers have proven they belong on the big stage in Europe with impressive performances including a 4-2 win at Borussia Dortmund and a 3-0 home triumph over Red Star Belgrade.

The Light Blues have overcome first-leg deficits in the previous two rounds, against Braga and RB Leipzig, and can now take European silverware back to Ibrox for the first time since 1972 when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

“I’m very proud to be there with my team and it’s a big chance to win a major trophy,” van Bronckhorst told Rangers TV.

“We have to be a team. That’s the most important thing when you want to achieve something. Be a team, do everything together, make sure we have the tactics right, when we have the ball, when we are pressing, how we defend, whether we defend.

“There are so many things you have to think of when you prepare a game.

“In the end, everything is based on your quality. That’s the most important thing, to make sure you play to your strengths.”

The two German teams Rangers have already beaten finished in the top four in the Bundesliga while Frankfurt came 11th.

But the finalists have saved their best form for Europe this season, beating the likes of Barcelona and West Ham during an unbeaten campaign so far.

“They are a good team,” van Bronckhorst said. “They are physically strong, they have pace up front, they are really good defending. Their overall performances in Europe have been fantastic.

“It’s going to be a really exciting final.”

