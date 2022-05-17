Chris Kirchner set to officially take over as Derby owner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Kirchner is set to officially become the new owner of Derby after exchanging contracts for the sale of the club with administrators Quantuma.

In a statement early on Tuesday, Quantuma said the sale is targeted to be complete by May 31.

“The joint administrators can confirm that they have exchanged contracts for the sale of the business and assets of The Club with preferred bidder, Chris Kirchner,” a spokesperson for Quantuma said.

“In addition, the joint administrators can confirm that in the interim period between exchange and completion, funding for The Club is being provided by Mr Kirchner, in a demonstration of his ongoing commitment to securing the long-term future of The Club.

I will be the next owner of Derby County Football Club. These contracts are conditional on the sale of the stadium and some small bits. I don’t anticipate any issues completing the rest of this process in the coming days. I’ll begin funding the club next week. — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) May 16, 2022

“The exchanging of contracts is conditional on the sale of the stadium, EFL approval and receiving secured creditor consent.

“The period of time between exchange and completion will allow the joint administrators and all relevant stakeholders the time required to work together to meet the conditions required to complete this very complex transaction.

“The joint administrators would like to express their thanks, to all relevant stakeholders for their co-operation and work, towards achieving a successful completion.”

Writing on Twitter, Mr Kirchner said he did not “anticipate any issues” in seeing the sale through as he called it a “day I’ll never forget”.

He wrote: “I’ve been beyond fortunate and I’ll never forget how lucky I am. I’ve had the opportunity to realise many of my dreams and even a lot of things beyond my dreams. Today is a day I’ll never forget.

“I’m humbled and excited to share that we’ve exchanged contracts with Quantuma and I will be the next owner of Derby County Football Club. These contracts are conditional on the sale of the stadium and some small bits. I don’t anticipate any issues completing the rest of this process in the coming days.”

transaction I have to complete for a very long time. Thank you to so many of you for the kind words and support through this process. Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey together and I cannot be more excited to be a Ram. 🐏 — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) May 16, 2022

Mr Kirchner added he will commence funding the club “next week”.

“The membership agreement with the EFL is agreed to, we have filed with the FA to recognise the transfer and my team is now moving forward on the process to rebuild this iconic club.

“This has been a traumatic period for everyone and I can say that I hope this is the most difficult transaction I have to complete for a very long time.

“Thank you to so many of you for the kind words and support through this process. Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey together and I cannot be more excited to be a Ram.”