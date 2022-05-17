Nicola Wilson still in intensive care but ‘in good spirits’ after Badminton fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nicola Wilson still in intensive care but ‘in good spirits’ after Badminton fall

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 9:45 am
Nicola Wilson competes on JL Dublin during the Cross Country on day four of the Badminton Horse Trials (Steve Parsons/PA)
Nicola Wilson competes on JL Dublin during the Cross Country on day four of the Badminton Horse Trials (Steve Parsons/PA)

Nicola Wilson remains in intensive care but “comfortable and in good spirits” at Bristol’s Southmead Hospital following a cross-country fall during the Badminton Horse Trials.

The European individual eventing champion, 45, fell from her horse JL Dublin 10 days ago.

A statement posted on her official website read: “Nicola is at Southmead Hospital in Bristol following her fall from JL Dublin at Badminton Horse Trials on Saturday 7th May.

“Nic is still in intensive care, and is expected to remain there for the next week to 10 days before being moved to a spinal unit closer to home.

“She remains comfortable and in good spirits.

“‘Dubs’ (JL Dublin) is happy and content, and is enjoying the sunshine and the spring grass.”

British Equestrian said last week that Wilson had suffered “several spinal fractures” but did not require surgery.

Nicola WIlson
Nicola Wilson is the European individual eventing champion (Jon Stroud/PA)

Wilson, who is from Northallerton in North Yorkshire, won European individual and team gold aboard JL Dublin in Switzerland last year.

She was also a member of Great Britain’s silver medal-winning team at the London 2012 Olympics.

Badminton cross-country action was watched by a crowd of more than 100,000 as the event returned following a three-year absence.

Laura Collett and London 52 claimed a first Badminton win, with world champion Ros Canter finishing second and Collett’s Tokyo Olympics team gold medal-winning colleague Oliver Townend taking third.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal